APC is jittery of losing in court ― Jegede

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, on Tuesday, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was jittery of losing at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Jegede who expressed optimism that he would be declared the winner of the last October 10, 2020 election by the Tribunal said all evidence before the court were enough to oust the ruling APC government in the state.

Jegede who stated this during the inauguration of the newly built party secretariat maintained that the APC was already jittery of losing in the court.

He said: “The APC in the state is jittery and we shall take over soon.”

The state chairman of the party, Mr Fatai Adams charged the members across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, to be more committed and loyal to the party, declaring that the benefits that members would derive from the party, would henceforth depend on their contributions to the party.

Adams said: “This is the first time in the history of politics in Nigeria that a single individual, would build a secretariat of a party.

“Whenever there is anything to be shared or appointments to be made, contributions of would-be beneficiaries would be put into consideration.”

The secretariat was burnt down by some suspected hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest in October and was single-handedly sponsored by a former governorship aspirant of the party in the last election, Mr Godday Erewa.

