Gunmen abduct quarry worker in Oyo

Some gunmen on Monday stormed a quarry at Moniya in Ibadan, Oyo State capital and abducted a female quarry worker, Nigerian Tribune authoritatively gathered.

Though details of the kidnap were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, a credible source informed our correspondent that the gunmen numbering five arrived the quarry around 2.15 pm.

They were said to have shot sporadically into the air to scare away people at the scene of the incident before whisking their victim away.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the development.

In a statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune, Fadeyi stated that “information from DPO Moniya revealed that, on 21/12/2020 at about 1:00 pm, one Agboola Damilola ‘f’ a staff of Delydad Quarry was abducted along Old-Oyo Ibadan road by a suspected five-man criminal gang.”

According to the statement, “immediately the information got to the DPO, he swung into action and commenced a coordinated search. Efforts are being intensified to arrest the criminal elements and rescue the abductor to be reunited with family members.

“Members of the public who got wind of the movement and activities of the captors should immediately inform the Police for prompt action, please,” the statement concluded.

Similarly, the state Commandant of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) confirmed the abduction of the site worker.

He said, “we have been on their trail since yesterday. We are in the bush currently in search of the victim.”

