APC is fractured beyond redemption ― Obono Obla

A front line contestant in the Saturday senatorial primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Okoi Obono Obla, has condemned the party in Cross River State, saying “it is fractured beyond redemption due to the imposition of candidates during the selection process”.

Obla, who is a founding member of the APC and served as Secretary of the merger committee that brokered the formation of the APC in 2013, made this known in reaction to the just concluded Cross river central senatorial primary election of the APC which saw the current Speaker of the state Assembly, Eteng Jonah Williams emerge as winner.

“The election was marred by vote buying perpetuated by desperate aspirants in front of security agents. Aspirants (except the anointed one) did not know who would be the electors at the election until they got to the polling station.





“It was not surprising that altered and doctored delegate lists by the powers that be to support the anointed aspirant. Some of us knew before voting that the election would be a shame.

“Every politically informed person was aware that a particular aspirant was the favorite of the powers that be. The brandishing of the name of one particular as the favored one weeks before the election amounts to intimidation.

“The potentate makes sure that you must have his endorsement before you can aspire to become a candidate. Aspirants that did not have the endorsement of the potentate, had sorts of obstacles thrown along their paths. I was the target from day one. The powers that be were at a crossroads on what to do with me and therefore devised crude and inferior methods to edge me out.

“The APC has completed deviated from the philosophy of its founding fathers. Let us see how the anointed aspirants will deliver the Party in the Cross River State. As it stands the Party, is fractured beyond redemption,” Obla said.

Results of the Cross River central senatorial election shows the current Speaker of the state Assembly, Hon. Eteng Jonah Williams emerge winner with 152 votes, Akin Ricketts who currently heads the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) scored 109 votes, former DG of the National Center for Women Development, Mary Ekpere polled 35 votes, while Obono Obla polled 19 votes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

APC is fractured beyond redemption ― Obono Obla

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

APC is fractured beyond redemption ― Obono Obla