Ekiti 2022: Kolawole unveils six-point agenda, says I’II learn from Fayose

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Bisi Kolawole, has unveiled his six-point agenda for the state, restating that he would learn from his principal and former governor, Ayo Fayose, towards contributing his quota to the development of the state.

Kolawole disclosed that standing on the shoulders of a “political giant” like Fayose would be a plus to his administration in terms of guidance, advice and contributions to governance based on the former governor’s experiences as a two-term state’s Chief Executive.

The PDP candidate said this in Ado Ekiti at the weekend while unveiling the manifesto that would serve as a compass and policy thrust of his administration if victorious in the poll.

The former Commissioner revealed that the six-cardinal agenda is anchored chiefly on participatory Governance, Security of Lives and Property, and Agricultural Development and Food Security.

Other areas captured in his manifesto, according to Kolawole include: Infrastructural Development, Provision of Social Services and Sustainable Environment.

On the widespread belief that he would be Fayose’s lackey, Kolawole said, “having Governor Fayose as a leader will help in guiding me. He has the experience that he can use to lead me aright. So, I have no regret in having him as my leader or following him. I am even proud about that.”





Kolawole said his government would tackle the recurrent cases of kidnapping, ICT fraud and farmers-herders clashes, to protect the citizens and boost agriculture for sustainable development and attaining food security status in Ekiti.

“When people are protected, investors will be ready to set up cottage industries in Ekiti. And when Fulani Invaders are checked, the farmers be willing to go to farm for production and when youths are engaged, they won’t engage in yahoo yahoo and other nefarious acts. This is what we will do.”

The PDP candidate said he would devise every means to defray the N37.8 billion pension and gratuity arrears allegedly owed by the state government, by carrying the retirees along in governance and prioritising their welfare.

As encapsulated in his policy thrust, Kolawole said he would legalise the ‘Stomach Infrastructure’ concept invented by former Governor Fayose through a law, so that low earning workers, poor citizens, unemployed youths, petty traders and pensioners can be enlisted as automatic beneficiaries.

“Our government shall ensure the provision of high-quality education at all levels. Our plans in this regard include providing conducive learning environment, developing skills, values and attitudes and applying innovative ideas for the overall good of the Ekiti people.

“Under the foregoing concept, appropriate emphasis will be placed on digital, technical and vocational education to attend to our unemployed youth. You can’t wean them easily of their involvement in illegal yahoo business when they are not engaged, but we will find jobs for them.

“We will create wealth by giving microcredit to traders and youth, and most importantly we will encourage the setting up of cottage industries by giving tax holidays and ensure that Ekiti is secured.

“We will rally our local security to work with conventional security apparatuses like police, DSS, and NSCDC like we did under Governor Fayose for investors to come to our dear state.

“We will introduce land use control system to fight illegal land grabbers and for the management of land disputes. We will overhaul the health system for quality healthcare delivery, our environment shall also be protected through effective forest policy, and sanitation for cleanliness and improved health status of our citizens.”

Ekiti 2022: Kolawole unveils six-point agenda, says I’II learn from Fayose