APC convention will hold February 26 ― Governor Buni

Yobe State Governor and Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has unveiled February 26, 2022, as the date for the conduct of the national convention where a new set of national officers of the party are expected to emerge.

Addressing a gathering of the party faithful at the National Progressives Women Conference in Abuja, Governor Buni declared that the convention would hold on February 26.

He appealed to the women to use the opportunity to increase their number in the new National Working Committee (NWC) to take charge at the party national secretariat after the exit of the interim leadership.

“We look forward to having more women contesting in the forthcoming national convention of the party slated for February 26, 2022, and the 2023 general elections.

“The party under my stewardship conducted the membership registration and revalidation exercise. We found it expedient to constitute a special committee on women and youth before the commencement of the exercise.

“The roles you played made the membership registration and revalidation exercise a huge success.”

He expressed the confidence that the ruling party would retain its firm grip on the central government, states and the National Assembly.

“APC has over 41 million registered members. This figure has asserted our position as Africa’s largest political party and of course, Nigeria’s leading political party.

“With this, we are confident of winning the 2023 general with huge success,” he said.

Buni emphasized that women constitute a large proportion of Nigeria’s population with a good number of them doing the nation proud.

“You remain the best mobilizers of support to any political party and its candidates. You have always been there on the queue on election days to determine the fate of candidates,” he said.

While assuring the women and youth of his leadership support for them to actualize their political ambitions, he urged them to be in the vanguard of the crusade for peaceful elections.

He said: “You should enlighten your spouses, children, brothers, in-laws, neighbours and the larger society that, we must not see the election as a do or die affair. We should promote peaceful elections and service delivery against personal gains.

“Let me once again assure you that APC will continue to support you, and to support you generously.”

