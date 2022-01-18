Four feared killed in renewed attack in Ebonyi communities, bodies taken away

Four persons have been reportedly killed in a renewed attack in the Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State following a standoff between Ukawu and Isinkwo communities.

The bodies of the victims were reportedly taken away by their assailants. The four persons killed are said to be from Ukawu.

The Ukawu people, a source said, had gone to the beach in the area to fetch sand when they were ambushed by warlords who shot four of them dead instantly.

The source who did not want her name in print said those killed include a 32-year-old father of three whose last child is nine months old, Ujebe Offor.

She said: “I heard that the people from Ukawu went in a group to the beach to get sand thinking that today being a sit-at-home day there will be no problem. But unfortunately for them, the Ishinkwo people had already who had laid an ambush opened fire on the Ukawu people.

“I also gathered that Ukawu people were taken unaware as they went to the beach unarmed. They all scampered for safety but on getting to a meeting point, they discovered that four people were missing. Then someone attested to seeing when they were killed and their corpses were taken away by the attackers.

“I learnt that Ukawu people have mobilised to Isinkwo for a reprisal attack and to also demand the corpses of those killed. One of the deceased was Ujebe Offor, mid-30s married, had three children, the last child is about nine months.”

Recall that the people of Ukawu and Isinkwo have been in a dispute over land matters with many killed, houses and other properties destroyed.

The state government had also taken measures to end bloodletting and destruction in the communities.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said that the command was yet to receive information on the matter and promised to contact the police division in the warring communities.

