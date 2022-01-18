Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West), in his presentation, said the bill seeks to provide for the organisation, control and operation of training programmes related to the aviation sector and other related matters.

He added that it also seeks to provide the skills required for aircraft manufacturing, distribution, installation, maintenance and operation of technical equipment to increase the margin of operational safety of civil aircraft services.

Senator Adeyemi said the College is currently accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to run National Diploma and Higher National Diploma Courses.

According to the lawmaker, the College admits National Diploma and Higher National Diploma students through the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), while its graduates are eligible to participate in the National Youth Service Corps.

He explained that the bill’s passage and eventual assent into law, would legalise the new status of the College and enable it to be listed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund to benefit from TETFUND.

He said being a TETFUND beneficiary would “allow it (college) to fill significant gaps through the fund.”

He noted that the bill’s passage would also provide the needed legal backing for the College as a regional training centre of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Meanwhile, two bills seeking to establish the Chartered Risk Institute of Nigerians (RIMAN) and the National Research and Innovation Council, National Research and Innovation Foundation have scaled second reading in the Senate.

The bills were sponsored by Senators Tolupe Odebiyi (Ogun West) and Frank Ibezim (Imo North), respectively.

The bills after consideration were both referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committees on Establishment and Public Service Matters; and Science and Technology, respectively, for further inputs.

Both Committees were given four weeks each to report back to the upper chamber in plenary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill