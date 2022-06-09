APC Convention: Tinubu’s mass appeal earned him victory ― Senator Shettima

Former Borno State Governor and Senator representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima, has appraised the two-day Presidential Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerged as the party standard-bearer and said that Tinubu’s mass appeal earned him victory.

Shettima in a post on his Twitter handle noted that the former Lagos State Governor’s mass appeal across geo political and ethnic divides was his selling point which earned him the votes of delegates at the election.

Tinubu polled the highest score of 1, 271 votes, out of the total votes of 2,015. The second runner up in the electoral race, former Minister of Transportation and two-time Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, scored 316, while Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, came a distant third.

Before the election, nine aspirants had stepped down, with eight of them endorsing Tinubu.

Shettima who maintained that Tinubu’s ” massive landslide, underscored his mass appeal among the esteemed contenders,” however appealed to all contending power blocs in the APC to join forces with the party presidential candidate to win the general elections.

He wrote:” Our victory in the @OfficialAPCNg Presidential primaries is a testament to widespread belief in @officialABAT’s promise of better days by Nigerians across all divides. This is a victory for all of us, for those who defied pedestrian propaganda and falsehoods to stand with the truth.





“This is the first lap of our race to rekindle your faith in Nigeria and pride in its possibilities in a fast-changing world. “Asiwaju emerged as Victor against all odds because you elected to see through the mud thrown at him by those who couldn’t match his political credentials.

“The endorsement of Asiwaju by six aspirants even before the election, which he won by a massive landslide, underscored his mass appeal among the esteemed contenders. Thus, we call on them to join us in the second lap of this race. We can’t afford to do so without a united front.”

