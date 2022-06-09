Kano govt promotes 282 senior civil servants

Kano State Government has approved the promotion of 282 staff from the mainstream of the civil service and 26 conversion/change of cadre from January to May 2022.

The newly appointed Chairman of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Alhaji Uba Idris Karaye disclosed this on Thursday in Kano shortly after the commission meeting for the senior staff promotion exercise held at the conference hall of the commission.

Alhaji Karaye speaking enjoined workers in the state to uphold the spirit of teamwork for accelerated development of the service, nothing that teamwork is of paramount importance for the growth of the commission.

He, therefore, called on the beneficiary civil servants to consider the promotion exercise as a way of motivation and also exposed them to handling any complex administrative processes and procedures in their various working stations.

The Chairman also extolled Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for approving the promotion exercise as when due and hope the tempo would be sustained for workers’ benefits, he stressed.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Alh Sani Abdullahi Kofar Mata urged members of the commission to always consider the scheme of services and civil service rules and regulations before taking any decision for guidance and reference purposes.





