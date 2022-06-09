Owo Attack: US Ambassador to Nigeria condoles Governor Akeredolu

The United States of America (USA) has condoled the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, over the last Sunday’s terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa Street, Owo.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, who disclosed this in a statement signed by him said the condolence was contained in a letter signed by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

Olatunde said the USA extended its heartfelt condolences to the people of Ondo State, and the Owo community and condemned the attack in the strongest terms while expressing its concern over the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

The letter reads: “On behalf of the United States and the staff of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to you, Ondo State, and the Owo community for the horrific event and lives lost at the St. Francis Catholic Church on Sunday, June 5.

“This tragedy saddens us deeply and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“The United States condemns this attack in the strongest terms, and we are concerned with the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.





“We remain steadfast in our efforts to support Nigeria in enhancing civilian security throughout the country. Once again, please accept our deepest condolences”

It will be recalled that about 40 persons out of the 127 involved in the attack were killed, leaving 61 survivors currently on admission in different hospitals and 26 already discharged.

