APC Convention: Our governors are willing to subordinate themselves to responsible NWC ― Senator Musa, chairmanship aspirant

Senator representing Niger East Senatorial district and aspirant for the office of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Sani Musa, has said it would not be an uphill task to subordinate the governors on the platform of the ruling party to its national leadership.

Senator Musa made the submission on Wednesday night while speaking on a Channels TV monitored programme, Politics Today.

Checks revealed that governors in the APC operating under the platform, Progressives Governors Forum have since constituted themselves to a power bloc in the party.

Further investigation revealed that the supremacy battle between the PGF saw to the exit of two former governors of Edo State, Chief Odigie Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman.

The dissolution of the APC National Working Committee led by Comrade Oshiomhole in June 2020 saw to the emergence of a sitting governor, Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe state as Chairman, APC Caretaker/ Extraodinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC.

Senator Musa maintained that governors are ever willing to submit themselves to a national Secretariat of the party, provided the leadership is responsible and carry itself with dignity.

He said:”The basic thing is that, once there is rule of law, once there is constitutionality, I don’t think we should have any problem and it all depends on the kind of leadership we are going to put. If you put a leadership that will be going for personal interest instead of public interest, then there will be a problem and I will tell you that the kind of leadership I want to bring is the leadership that will protect the interest of Nigerians, will protect all members of the APC and even those elected under the banner of APC.

“I don’t have any fear. Everyone has his kind of qualities in terms of leadership and when you come up with a leadership that is very transparent and clean, I believe that even the governors also want to see themselves to be very clean and transparent. If you are playing politics, in every organ of that political structure those that have been elected under the platform of that political party are partners in progress. We must partner, we must coordinate each other. “We must also give that due respect to each organ of this political setup. “Democracy is all about people and all we need to do is to see how we can engineer the system along with the Constitution of the party.”

The aspirant declared that with his three-cardinal-objective plan, code-named 3-Rs (Reconciliation, Reorganisation and Restructuring) managing the party national secretariat would be a seamless exercise without opposition from any organ or power bloc.

“We plan to make APC an institution; a corporate entity and when I make it an institution, that means it is an entity whereby we must abide by all the guidelines, rules and regulations. We have a constitution we must abide by, we have guidelines that we must follow and we have a manifesto of which everybody elected under the party just give a sense of belonging to the party and as such the supremacy of the party is intact.

“In everything we do, we have to follow the party convention. What are the conventions? There must be meetings in the party secretariat.”

Musa who said he was in the race to make the difference in party administration, vowed to transform the party not only for producing candidates for elections but to be an entity that will build leaders at all levels of government in the country.

He dismissed insinuation that the party defeat was imminent against the background of growing internal crises.