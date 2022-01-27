President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Zamfara state today to condole with the people over recent terror attacks which left scores dead.

The president has already left the presidential villa, Abuja Thursday morning for Sokoto state where he will commission a new three million metric tonne cement plant built by BUA Cement.

He will also commission a 48 megawatts power plant in the state and thereafter proceed to Zamfara for the condolence visit.

At least 200 people were believed to have been killed by bandits in villages in the state earlier this month.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Buhari in Zamfara to commiserate with terrorism victims Buhari in Zamfara to commiserate with terrorism victims Buhari in Zamfara to commiserate with terrorism victims Buhari in Zamfara to commiserate with terrorism victims

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…