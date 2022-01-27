National Park Service promotes 799 officers

Seven hundred and ninety-nine (799) officers of the National Park Service have been promoted to various ranks in the service.

Officers, across the seven-unit Parks, in the country are beneficiaries of the promotion, geared towards springing their commitment to park duties nationwide, a statement signed by CP Emmanuel Ntuyang, Service Public Relations Officer stated.

Some of the newly promoted officers are CPs Martin Paul Omole, Inwong Fingesi and Cornelius Oladikpo who were decorated with their new ranks of Assistant Conservator -General (ACG) Abuja

At the decoration ceremony which took place at National Park Service, the Conservator- General, Dr Ibrahim Goni congratulated the officers and charged them to employ professionalism, dedication and loyalty in the discharge of their duties.

The CG with the newly decorated ACGs their spouses and other ACGs.