National Park Service promotes 799 officers

Latest News
By Osadebamwen Patrick

Seven hundred and ninety-nine (799) officers of the National Park Service have been promoted to various ranks in the service.

Officers, across the seven-unit Parks, in the country are beneficiaries of the promotion, geared towards springing their commitment to park duties nationwide, a statement signed by CP Emmanuel Ntuyang, Service Public Relations Officer stated.

Some of the newly promoted officers are CPs Martin Paul Omole, Inwong Fingesi and Cornelius Oladikpo who were decorated with their new ranks of Assistant Conservator -General (ACG) Abuja

At the decoration ceremony which took place at National Park Service, the Conservator- General, Dr Ibrahim Goni congratulated the officers and charged them to employ professionalism, dedication and loyalty in the discharge of their duties.

The CG with the newly decorated ACGs their spouses and other ACGs.

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

APC Convention: Our governors are willing to subordinate themselves to responsible…

Latest News

Buhari in Zamfara to commiserate with terrorism victims

Latest News

NALDA to commission farm estates in Imo, Abia, targets over 400 women, youth

Latest News

FG recognises India as strategic importance to Nigerian economic

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More