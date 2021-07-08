APC Chieftain defects to PDP in Kogi

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Omala LGA of Kogi State, Hon Sunday Ihiabe has decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A two time Special Assistant to Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, the former Governor of Kogi State on Rural Developments and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Omala LGA of Kogi State, Hon. Sunday Ihiabe returned home to the PDP family.

Hon. Ihiabe who declared for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before his Akpacha Ward of Omala LGA Executives of the party, told the Ward Executives and his teeming supporters that he is back home to the PDP family under the charismatic and able leadership of Alhaji Ibrahim Idris.

Ihiabe recalled the pragmatic leadership of the former Governor, Ibrahim Idris, saying aside from his patriotic and unblemished approach to governance, it was characterised with human feelings.

Responding, the Ward Chairman of Akpacha Mall. Ibrahim Iyaji welcomed Hon. Ihiabe, saying the party missed his grass-root mobilization efforts and his capacity to carry along large party supporters in all party affairs.

He assured him of all necessary cooperation and collaboration to ensure Omala return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as it used to be in the past.

Reacting at the decamping ceremony anchored by the new realities of the party in Omala LGA and Kogi State as a whole, Hon. Sunday promised to reinvigorate the same spirit that made Omala the home of PDP in Kogi State.

He promised to be committed and work for the good and success of the party in the area, Kogi state at large.

The events took place at Ibado in Akpacha Ward of Omala LGA of Kogi State and were witnessed by the ward executives and large PDP supporters.

