Abducted ceramic workers regain freedom in Kogi

The eight ceramic workers kidnapped in Emiworo, under Ajaokuta Local Government of Kogi State have been released by their abductors.

Recall that, eight workers of the West African ceramic company were kidnapped last week Wednesday while gathering stones for their factory located in Itobe.

But the Police in the state noted that those kidnapped were six.

When they were in the custody of their abductors, it was gathered that their abductors demanded N40Million to effect their release.

One of the victim of the family who confided in our correspondent under the condition of anonymity said the abductors of their family members later reduced the ransom to about a N1Million naira each for their victims.

Later, the source said they couldn’t afford the amount requested by the criminal syndicates, hence, they were told to bring some amount of money to secure their release.

“They called us, and they told us to bring N1Million so that we can release my brother. We begged them that we can’t afford such an amount of money, simply because we are from a poor family.

“Later, they said they would send account number so that we would send whatever we are having to them. But they later changed their minds that we should bring the money in cash. We thank God that our brother has been released,” the source narrated.

Confirming their release to newsmen, on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi State, (PPRO), DSP William Aya told our correspondent that the victims were released through combined efforts of security agencies in the state.

He, however, debunked the insinuations that ransom was paid to effect the release of the abducted victims from the kidnappers’ den.

His words “The victim were rescued unhurt from the hand of their abductors through the effort of the Police, local vigilantes, hunters and many more. We are not aware of any ransom paid to the kidnappers. Our officers combed the bush to secure the release of the ceramic workers.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Abducted ceramic workers regain freedom in Kogi

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Abducted ceramic workers regain freedom in Kogi