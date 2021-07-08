Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court Abuja has granted bail to Prof. Lawrence Adedibu Ojerinde, former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the sum of N200 million and two sureties in likes sum.

The court ordered that Ojerinde must bring two sureties who must be residents in Abuja.

Also, Justice Egwuatu directed that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment in the last three years and that, one of the sureties must be a University Professor, while the other must be resident within Abuja.

The judge said the sureties must tender verifiable resident addresses and also ordered that Ojerinde must tender his international passport with the Federal High Court.

The court said a certified true copy of the international passport of the former JAMB Registrar must be collected from the High Court, Minna and submitted to the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Ojerinde was remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (Prison) Suleja, after his arraignment on Tuesday

….Details soon

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. N5.2bn alleged fraud: Court grants ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde N200m bail

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… N5.2bn alleged fraud: Court grants ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde N200m bail