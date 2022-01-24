APC chairmanship: I’m still in the race ― Moniedafe

One of the aspirants for the office of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sunny Sylvester Moniedafe, has denied media report that he has agreed to step down for another aspirant, Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

An online platform in its report revealed a meeting between Moniedafe and the former Nasarawa State governor and Senator representing Nasarawa South where the former agreed to withdrew from the election.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, the aspirant who incidentally is from the North East geo-political zone said he only met with the former Nasarawa State governor as part of his bridge building plan ahead of the national convention.

Moniedafe who said the race for leadership of the ruling party was not a do or die affair, said there was nothing untoward in his consultations with other aspirants.

He said:”I am here to debunk the story that I have stepped down for Al-Makura. He is a wonderful man no doubt but he is from North-central, I am from the North-east.

“Becoming the national chairman is not a one-way matter. I am more than qualified to contest, which I have displayed for more over 18 months now. I want to make the assertion that I have the requisite experience and qualifications to be in any of the positions of National Working Committee, except the Women and Youth leaders, of course!

“In that case, if by chance the North-east zone is not favoured, we will go ahead with any of the positions zoned to my zone. For emphasis, I will contest.”

Asked for his position on alleged plot to pick the national Chairman of the APC through a consensus arrangement, Chief Moniedafe said he would be ready to submit himself to the decision of the party stakeholders but maintained that aspirants must be consulted.

“I am a party man, if my party says they want to settle for consensus I will go for it but everything must be done transparently. You can’t talk of consensus without consulting us and all the stakeholders, I deserve to be consulted.

“I am a party man, whatever they agree to do, I will concede, even if it is consensus. But we must be consulted.”