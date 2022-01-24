Attack on Emirs: Bauchi Emirate suspends Dogara as Jakadan Bauchi indefinitely

Following what has been assumed to be his complicity in the crisis that disrupted the memorial service for the late Sayawa leader, Baba Peter Gonto, last December, the Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate suspension of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara as the Jakadan Bauchi.

The development followed deliberations on the allegations brought against the former speaker before the Emirate Council chaired by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu.

According to the pronouncement, Dogara ceases to be identified as Jakadan Bauchi.

The decision of the Emirate Council was conveyed by the Galadiman Bauchi, Surveyor Ibrahim Saidu Jahun while speaking to journalists on Monday at the Palace on behalf of the Emir, saying that the suspension is with immediate effect pending the determination of a case on the matter which was instituted by the state government indicting Dogara.

The Emirate Council lamented that it was uncalled for that Dogara, being one of those who is from Bogoro LGA and a traditional title holder of the revered Bauchi Emirate Council among Emirate Councils in the North to be suspected to be one of those behind the attack on the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass.

The representative of the Emir stated, “At the recent Council meeting, we reviewed the case again and expressed our dismay on one of the sons of the area, a stakeholder and our traditional titleholder who was mentioned as the one misleading the people and perpetrating the incident.”

He added “More surprisingly, he did not sympathize or show any sign of remorse towards what happened to their Royal Highnesses, the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass. The Emirate Council has therefore decided to suspend his title of Jakadan Bauchi until the determination of the case against him by the court.”

It will be recalled that on the morning of Friday, December 31, 2021, the convoys of the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu and Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman, respectively were attacked by hoodlums while on their way to Bogoro to grace the 21st Baba Gonto memorial lecture and book launch. The official car of the Emir of Dass was smashed alongside other cars in the convoys.

Bauchi State Government has instituted a criminal case at the state High Court against Yakubu Dogara and 27 others believed to have been linked to the crisis.

Many groups particularly youths and students from the Emirate have been agitating for his suspension for what they described as disrespect to the emir.