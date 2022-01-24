Police arraign suspected killer of 5-yr-old Hanifa in court

Muhammed Tanko, the suspected of the killer of 5-year-old girl Hanifa Abubakar will be arraigned before Chief Magistrate Court 12 Gidan Murtala today, Monday, January 24, 2022.

The State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the suspect will be arraigned for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, concealing/keeping in confinement a kidnapped person and culpable homicide.

Details later…

