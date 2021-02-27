APC chairmanship: I am likely to contest ― Ali Modu Sheriff

Former governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has said he would likely join the race to lead the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The former Senate Minority Leader made the disclosure at the weekend in Damaturu, Yobe state capital while speaking with newsmen.

A national convention of the APC has been slated for June when a new set of national officers are expected to be elected to take over from the incumbent Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff said he would only join the race if the party stakeholders zoned the exalted position to the North East.

The acting chairman, Governor Buni incidentally is from the North-East geopolitical zone.

The former chieftain of the defunct All Nigerian People’s Party who defected to the erstwhile ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party in 2014 on the eve of the national convention that produced Chief Odigie Oyegun as national chairman of the APC said he has what it takes to reposition the ruling party ahead next general elections.

He said:”The leadership of the party has not been zoned to any particular part of the country for now. People have expressed their interest to contest the chairmanship position of our party. If it comes to our zone, of course, I will contest.

“Whether I will run or not will depend on how the caretaker committee and leadership of the party zone the position.”

The former Borno governor whose tenure as acting chairman of the PDP was tumultuous returned to the APC in 2018 with certain factional state chairmen of the PDP along with the factional national Secretary, Dr Cairo Ojougboh.

Others mentioned in the race for the APC chairman are immediate past Zamfara state governor, Abdul Aziz Yari, his colleague and former Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima and former Nasarawa state governor, Tanko Al-Makura.

While the duo of Senators Ali Modu Sheriff and Shettima are from the North East, Abdul Aziz Yari and Al Makura are from North West and North Central, respectively.