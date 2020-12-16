APC, Buhari have failed Nigerians, says Secondus

Main opposition political party in Nigeria, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for being insensitive to the challenges facing the country particularly the issue of insecurity.

National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus while speaking in Bauchi on Wednesday declared that “Nigerians have been thrown into a dark atmosphere because the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC Federal Government has failed woefully, it can no longer govern the country.”

He said that “today is a day we never looked up to, it is a moment of grief, pain and sorrow in our Dear country. You know that Nigeria is currently undergoing serious distress and now in Bauchi, the Governor is putting smiles on the faces of the people by embarking on a massive transformation of the state capital and other cities.”

“Let us take a minute to remember the innocent farmers that were killed and also pray for the safe return of our children who have been terrorised and traumatized in Katsina state,” he added.

He further declared that “it is mourning everywhere, innocent farmers were murdered in broad daylight, now our children have been abducted from their school, until now no news about them and yet, the government is not saying anything about the situation, what a failed government.”

Uche Secondus who was in Bauchi on an official visit declared that “All we are saying is that, Buhari should bring back our boys, enough of wanton killing of innocent people across the country, nowhere is secured now, the government must rise up to its constitutional function of protection of life and property.”

He, however, said that “while the APC led government is making Nigerians cry and mourn, the PDP is busy putting smiles on the faces of the people. The PDP is executing projects that have a positive impact on the lives of the citizens across the country, that is the reason for the good governance of the PDP.”

The PDP National Chairman then assured that having tasted the bad governance of the APC, Nigerians are wiser now and will never vote for the APC again. Come 2023, the PDP will reclaim the federal government and put smiles on the faces of all Nigerians irrespective of political parties affiliation.”

He added that “you can see the situation we found ourselves now in Nigeria, Nigeria is in crisis, Nigeria is confused, the only way out is that the PDP will rescue Nigeria when the time comes by the special grace of God.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Buhari have failed Nigerians Buhari have failed Nigerians

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Buhari have failed Nigerians Buhari have failed Nigerians

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE