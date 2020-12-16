Appeal Court nullifies Metuh’s conviction, orders fresh trial

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Wednesday, set aside the conviction and seven years imprisonment imposed on a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, after finding him guilty of money laundering charges.

A three-member panel of Justices of the appellate court led by Justice Stephen Adah held in a unanimous judgment, that the proceedings of the Federal High Court leading to the conviction of Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited, were tainted with bias, and therefore must not be allowed to stand.

Justice Adah, who read the lead judgment, held that the utterances of the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, in the course of the trial, established that he was biased against the convicts.

The court then ordered that trial of the former spokesman of the PDP be conducted afresh and also directed that the case file be sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho for reassignment to another judge other than Justice Abang.

It would be recalled that Justice Abang had, in his judgment delivered on February 25, 2020, sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment for fraudulently receiving N400 million from former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Dasuki (Rtd).

