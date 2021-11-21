A member of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has threatened to quit party politics in 2023 if APC failed to take power from the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State.

Chief Nkire, who is a pioneer leader of Abia State APC caucus said “if nothing was done to correct the joke that took place in the name of congresses in the state, it might leave both the party and the people of Abia State crying, come 2023.”

According to the Abia State-born politician “a situation where the party is handed over to one individual (Ikechi Emenike) leaving out hundreds of notable political leaders, would surely spell doom to the collective aspirations of the people in the coming governorship election.”

Chief Nkire, therefore, called on the national leadership of the APC to, take a justifiable look at the Abia situation, to ensure that APC does not lose the state for the third time running.

He said that Abia State APC was one of the most peaceful and homogeneous branches in the country, adding that he could vote for Ikechi Emenike if he joined the mainstream of the party in the state and wins the primary election for the governorship.

According to Chief Nkire, “the good news is that the national leadership of the APC under His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, knows the truth about Abia, its strengths and weaknesses, even who can win or not win, where the majority is and where it is not.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.APC BoT member, Nkire, threatens to dump party politics in 2023 if party loses in Abia

APC BoT member, Nkire, threatens to dump party politics in 2023 if party loses in Abia