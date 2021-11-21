Murder of OAU PG student: Family condemns circulated recording of suspect in custody

The family of murdered postgraduate (PG) student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Timothy Oludare, who was allegedly murdered in a hotel where he lodged in Ile-Ife has condemned the circulation of a social media broadcast that is being claimed to be made by the owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Prince Rahmon Adedoyin, who was arrested as a suspect in connection to the matter while still in custody.

The family through their counsel, Kayode Ajulo, described the broadcast which was allegedly released by the suspect from police custody and now trending both in print and social media as abysmal, adding that “what was supposed to have been a solemn declaration and recording of statement at the police facility was transmogrified into a musical concert or show of comedy fest, advertisement and a maudlin plea of non-guilt and exoneration by the suspect.”

According to the family, “what is more befuddling and disheartening is the fact that the police who is meant to be an unbiased investigating agency would allow its custody to be used as a recording studio for the suspect to toot his own horn. Applying the test of reasonable man, no doubt, one will be led to the irresistible conclusion that the broadcast is not only an obfuscating façade but also a stratagem of invasion and confusion.”

Ajulo stated that considering the trajectory and incendiary surrounding the heinous and gruesome murder of Timothy Oludare, it is expected that the police ought to have been very professional and discreet in ensuring that a thorough investigation is conducted, no matter how highly placed anyone could be.

He added that “while it is not in our stead to direct the police on how to conduct its investigation, however, the perdurable questions that urgently cry for answers are as follows: since the exhumation of the corpse of Mr Timothy Oludare, has the police put a protective cordon around the facility extending to some radius beyond the location where his body was found? There is a probability that this is not the first victim.

“The use of a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) is an efficient and effective means to search for buried bodies. Was there a CCTV in the hotel? If not, why? It is pretty standard for CCTVs to be in public places especially hotels. If none was installed, the same is suspicious and indicative of premeditation.

“Has the premises of the suspect been searched by the police in order to discover any incriminating materials? If not, a warrant should be obtained to search his properties for such. While we await the outcome of police investigation, it must be stated with every sense of purpose that we shall ensure, as ministers in the temple of justice and adherent to the dictates of the rule of law that the water of justice is not muddled in the instant case by any guise no matter how highly placed anyone could be.”

The family urged the Inspector General of Police to use his good offices to see to it that the deceased gets justice and in the interim, release the remains of the deceased promptly to his family for a proper and befitting burial.

