Antics to usurp Osun primary results will be resisted, Osun commissioner tells TOP members

Following last Saturday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, members of The Osun Progressives (TOP), a group within the APC, have been warned to desist from all antics to upturn the will of the people that was glaringly expressed at the polls.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport in the state, Engr. Remi Omowaiye, made this call on Tuesday, adding that they are aware of what the team is trying to achieve but are not bothered while reiterating that they are ready to allow peace reign despite the bitter campaigns against Oyetola.

According to him, the poll is over and it is time for everyone to come together and move the party forward as the polls had revealed the wish of the people.

“We know that there are multi-layered conspiracies from Top members to upturn the will of the people on Saturday’s APC primaries. We wish to say that we are aware and ahead of all the antics; we want them to drop their arsenal and come for reconciliation.

“It is time to bury the hatchet and move the party forward. There is no need for members of TOP to continue to look for technicalities to fault the election which we all know is devoid of any fraud.

“They have made attempts to upturn the congresses and it did not work out well. This is a time for us all to come together and work for the good of the party. The governor has reached out to everyone to come back home and be one happy family again.

“It is obvious to all that allegations that the election is not free or fair cannot stand. Observers have described the exercise as peaceful, orderly and a model for other states as well as other political parties as the process allowed every member of the party to exercise franchise in the atmosphere of peace.

“In fact, the Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI), an independent observer said the process of the APC Primary election in Osun State was free, fair and democratic and is indeed a model for other states and other political parties,” Omowaiye said.

He explained further that, “it has been alleged that they only took part in the Saturday primaries to have locus standi to challenge the process in court, we are aware of all this but we still belong to one party and we call for reconciliation. On our path, we are open for reconciliation, not reconciliation of reversing to to old ways but genuine reconciliation.

“We are ready to shift our ground but they must also be ready to shift their ground. One thing that is certain is no amount of antics can pull down Oyetola because it is the will of God.

It will be recalled that Governor Gboyega Oyetola, immediately after the result was announced, urged his co-contestants in the contest to allow peace to reign and take the state to greater heights, stating that “it is a victory for our people who trooped out in large number during our strategic tour of the State to inform them of our intention to seek a second term.

“It is a restatement of their confidence in our Development Agenda which we delivered in 2018 and performance sealed in 2022. It is evidence of their belief in sustainable development which we brought into governance and preached every inch of the way. With this primary election now concluded, I invite us all to rededicate ourselves and the party to deliver an overwhelming victory at the gubernatorial polls holding on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

“Let us close ranks and eschew bitterness in whatever form. Therefore, may I use this opportunity to also ask all our aggrieved members to have a rethink and join hands with us to further strengthen our party and deliver outstanding results at the gubernatorial poll,” Oyetola had said.