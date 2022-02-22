10 feared killed, scores maimed as two rival cult groups clash in Osun

No fewer than ten persons were reportedly killed on Monday evening in Ilesa following a cult clash that ensued between two armed rival cult groups that unleashed fierce terror in the ancient town.

Innocent citizens of the town were said to have been maimed in the clash.

While the state police command spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that five persons were killed eyewitnesses insisted that ten persons were killed.

The bloody clash which reportedly started around 7 pm lasted an hour before the intervention of the state police command who restored normalcy along with the brewery, Ifofin, Idasa, Irojo area.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Investigations revealed that the evil perpetrators from the two rivalry groups freely made use of guns, knives, broken bottles, daggers, cudgels, cutlasses, charms and other dangerous weapons to inflict pain on themselves.

Eyewitnesses told our reporter that the development threw residents and other adjourning neighbours in the environment into a state of confusion as people ran helter-skelter for safety.

The informed person who identified himself as Babalakin Adeola disclosed that the corpses of those killed were taken away by their members who shot sporadically into the air to scare people away.

He stressed that shop owners and other business operators in the area briskly padlocked their shops while some residents around the vicinity fled their abodes.