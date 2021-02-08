Another six killed by herdsmen in Plateau

Still reeling from the killings of 12 people in Bassa local government area of Plateau State last week, another six persons were brutally killed on Monday following the invasion of the council by gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen.

It would be recalled that the local government area has been under the siege of frequent attack by gunmen. Last week four natives were killed and another six were also killed in what looked like a reprisal attack.

A source close to Kishosho and Zirshe communities of Bassa local government told Nigerian Tribune that the gunmen suspected to killer herdsmen attacked the two communities at about 1:45 am and shot indiscriminately into the air to announce their arrival.

According to the source, arriving Kishosho community, the gunmen went straight to a particular house suspected to be their target and killed the breadwinner and two others before they moved to the next community.

It was gathered that at Zirshe community, another three were killed and four other injured by the gunmen while ten houses were set on fire and farms ready for harvest were equally destroyed before the gunmen bolted away.

The chairman Irigwe Youth Movement, Mr. Ezekiel Bini, who confirmed the incident said the six killed were buried at about 5:00 pm on Monday and called on both the government and security agencies to come to thier aid.

According to him, the attack was part of the ploy by the killer herdsmen to sack them from their farms, adding that the local government in the past three to four years has not enjoyed respite as a result of unprovoked attacks from the attackers.

According to him, those killed are John Francis 30 years, Abbas Gado 45 years, Sati Yakubu who was beheaded 37 years, Shandy Rwe John 38 years, Danlami Sunday 35y years and many others sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds.

However, attempts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Ubah Ogabah, proved abortive as his phone rang unanswered.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.