Another farmer kidnapped in Kwara

A businessman and farmer based in Oke-Onigbin in the Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, has been reportedly kidnapped on Thursday evening.

Tribune Online gathered that the kidnap was carried out by a suspected seven-man armed gang suspected to be Fulani bandits.

The victim, who was said to have been with some of his aides, were ambushed by their attackers around 7 p.m. on Thursday while on their way home from a maize farm.

It was gathered that the two aides managed to escape being abducted after the confrontation with the kidnappers, but sustained some machete cut injuries, while their boss was reportedly whisked away to an unknown destination.

It was also gathered that men of the security agencies and local hunters were already combing the area in search of the kidnap victim as no contact has been made to the relations yet.

Speaking on the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the kidnap of Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, saying that intensive effort to rescue him has been activated by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega.

It is recalled that four farm managers were kidnapped in Asa Local Government Area, but later regained their freedom after an intensive effort by the police a few weeks ago.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…