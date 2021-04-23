2023: Onu stands better chance, former students say

FORMER students of Dr Ogbonaya Onu, who are rooting for his candidacy for the 2023 presidential election under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) have said that the former governor has what it takes to rule the country successfully if given the chance.

This was just as the body added that both former Abia state governor, Dr Orji Kalu, former Imo State governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha, and the national leader of APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, will step down for him if Chief Onu declares to vie for the presidential ticket of the party in 2023, under the banner of APC because they hold him in high esteem.

Making the assertion in Kano was the national president, Northern Nigeria’s Youths and students Front, Alhaji Sunusi Abdul-kadir. He said this during the distribution of food items which include 40 bags of rice, 100 cartons of macaroni to widows and orphans at Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State to celebrate the Ramadan.

According to him, “We decided to root for Chief Onu to become the country’s president come 2023 based on his antecedents. We discovered in him somebody that has the quality of a good leader and we believe he can right the wrongs and take the country to a greater height.

“During his time as governor of old Abia State, the state was crisis free. There was no religious nor ethnicity riots, and everybody lived peacefully with each others. There was tremendous improvement in socio-economic and political development in the state.”

He noted that Chief Onu stands a better chance if the South-East is to produce the next president because he will be acceptable as a right choice from the Igbo speaking race of the country.

Alhaji Abdul -Kadir disclosed that “we former students of Chief Dr Onu, numbering about 27, who he taught at University of Port-Harcourt felt the only way to reciprocate his good gesture is to support him to become next president of the countty

He added that the organisation has contributed million of Naira to finance a grassroots campaign for Chief Onu, and called on the teeming masses of the country to support the move “because as youths who have passed through his tutorial, we believe he can deliver if he becomes the president.

“We jointly contributed millions of naira to purchase the food items to distribute them to people during the Ramadan period. We started with Zamfara, Borno and Kano States, in 11 local government areas of the respective states.”

