OSMD summit will activate necessary mindset makeover — Fagade

The convener of the upcoming OSMD summit and founder of Sodium Group, Mr Abisoye Fagade has stressed that his annually held summit in the city of Ibadan was to fulfill his yearning to create a community engagement network used to connect with people, engage them in decision-making, and build trust through dialogue and participation.

Briefing a cross section of media influencers in Ibadan on Monday, Fagade said, “OSMD is a socio – political movement formed to organise and mobilise people to actively pursue common political objectives. It helps groups of people who are concerned about a particular issue or idea join forces to demand government action.

OSMD network helps people who share concerns about long-standing societal problems and believe that their rights and interests are not being adequately represented. The Network has evolved from a grassroots group into an interest group that lobbies government officials to make people centric decisions that will help foster economic growth and development.

The OSMD network summit is one of the vehicles used in bridging knowledge gaps and building a new set of Nigerians who are aware and mentally capable of leading”.

The second series of the summit will hold on May 5 at the Mauve Events Centre in Ibadan to a select audience while others watch online. The theme of the edition was revealed to be

“Content as the new oil: place of the pacesetter and will host a cross section of panelists which include Patoranking, Adekunle Gold, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Basketmouth, Tolu Ogunlesi, Tunde Ednut, Ayo Animashaun (Smooth Promotions), Kwame (Nigezie, Orisun), Kunle Afolayan (Kap and Golden Effects), Leye Fabusoro (Rare Edge), Toyin Abraham, Efe Omorogbe (Now Muzik), Kingsley James (IDCL), ‘Debola Williams (Red Media), among many others. The keynote speaker will be Uche Pedro (CEO, Bella Naija).

The host, Fagade, promised life-changing sessions with these content experts who would reveal beyond shallow talk to address the issues faced in the content industry, as well as opportunities that abound.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE