Angry youths on rampage as police allegedly kill one in Osun

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Pandemonium broke out in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Friday following the killing of a yet to be identified middle-aged man by a police officer.

Residents of the area, according to investigations reportedly beat the police officer who allegedly perpetrated the inhuman act mercilessly before he managed to escape their wrath by whiskers.

The angry residents who were mostly youths, poised for war against any police officer sighted around the vicinity as they vowed to retaliate the killing of the innocent soul.

As of the time of filing in this report, what could have led to the shooting of the deceased still remains unknown but the eyewitness accounts disclosed that the affected policeman had run for cover after escaping beating.

Meanwhile, all major roads in the area were barricaded by the angry fierce-looking youths who were armed with dangerous weapons, went on a rampage and threatened not to take the matter lightly with the Osun State police command.

The development however disturbed the free-flowing of both human and vehicular movement in the area leading to heavy prolonged traffic jams.

Speaking with our reporter, one of the witnesses who identified himself as Akanji Adesola stated that, the incident occured in the morning of the day but people refused to be consoled and pacified when they saw blood oozing out from the body of the person shot dead by the police officer.

When contacted, the state police command Public relations officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, could not be reached for comment but a top police officer who preferred anonymity confirmed the story.

