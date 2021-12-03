Kano govt hints of plans to ban Shisha

The Kano State government has given hints of its plans to ban smoking through the use of Shisha.

Making this known on Friday in Kano, the Managing Director of the State Tourism Board, Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim Lajawa, said this became necessary because of its hazard nature

According to him, this was a plan by the state government to further purify Kano State from the vices and crimes that could threaten the upbringing of the youths.

Alhaji Lajawa disclosed that since November 3, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has signed law which will come into force in 2022 against smoking of the Shisha.

According to him: “The law may also affect owners of event centres as well as all the dealers who sell Shisha.”