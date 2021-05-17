Anglican cleric builds house for indigent widow in Imo.

An Anglican cleric, Rev Uchenna Ucheghara, has built and donated a six-bedroom bungalow to an indigent widow in Imo State.

Rev. Ucheghara an indigene of Eziobodo Autonomous Community in Owerri West Local Government Area of the state, who is currently serving as a Chaplain to the Archbishop of Aba Province and Bishop of Isiala Ngwa South Diocese, Anglican Communion, Abia State, Most Rev Dr Isaac Chijioke, built the bungalow for Mrs. Patience Eke of Umuezeala village in Eziobodo in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state.

Dedicating the house, the parish priest of St Mark’s Anglican Church Eziobodo, Rev Canon Joel Chima, said that his colleague had provoked God’s blessings.

Chima said that the financier of the building had displayed the biblical teaching that “it is good to give effortlessly to the downtrodden without expecting anything in return.”

Describing that there is a blessing in giving than in receiving, the priest said the Rev Ucheghara had by this act of charity displayed that God’s lives in you.

The traditional ruler of Eziobodo Ancient kingdom, Eze Dr. Lucky Okoro, who commissioned the bungalow, said that the priest had altered the status quo.

He said: ” I am happy that this is happening in my community and during my reign as the traditional ruler. I am elated that Rev Uchehara has built a six-bedroom standard bungalow for this indigent woman of a time when priests and pastors take more from the people.”

Expressing her feelings, the widow, said that the priest had wiped away her tears, adding that she and her children had no hope of living in a modern building.

Responding, the donor of the house Rev.Uchenna Ucheghara said that he sold his land to build the house for the widow.

He said: “I was moved by the woman’s plight. I told my wife, Lady Cynthia Uchehara, about my plan to sell my land in order to build a house for the indigent widow and she supported me. I am happy that today, this woman and her children have a six-bedroom modern bungalow over their heads”.

He said: “I am only doing what God has instructed me to do. Helping the downtrodden, they have not, especially the widows who are very close and dear to God. This is also my little way to show that priests and men of God can give to the people, especially the needy than receiving. My joy today is that dream of making sure that the widow lives in a modern bungalow is a reality, today. I can only say, to God be the glory.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organizations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Anglican cleric builds house for indigent widow in Imo ; Anglican cleric builds house for indigent widow in Imon ; Anglican cleric builds house for indigent widow in Imo ; Anglican cleric builds house for indigent widow in Imo..