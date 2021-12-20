Andy Uba remains our candidate ― Anambra APC

Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has vowed to support Senator Andy Uba in appealing the judgement of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, that nullified Uba, as the candidate of APC in the just concluded November 6, 2021 governorship election.

The chapter made its position known in a statement in Awka on Monday by the State Publicity Secretary, Chukwunonso Chinwuba.

The statement read, “The All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra State Chapter, wishes to state that Sen. Andy Uba remains the candidate of the party and that the judgment of Federal High Court Abuja nullifying the candidature of Sen Uba will not stand as the party has concluded plans to appeal against the judgment of Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo.

“Our great party calls on the party faithful and supporters to remain calm, focus and steadfast as the party is not losing sleep by the judgment as the party and our candidate has the right of appeal upto the Supreme Court level.

“Note, that the judgment will not in any way affect our matter that is pending before the tribunal and that it is only the judgment of the Supreme Court will say otherwise.

“We are confident that the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court will affirm the candidature of His Excellency Sen. Andy Emmanuel Uba.

“Those who are celebrating the judgment of Hon Justice Inyang Ekwo should remember that the judgment of the trial court will not rope off the candidature of our great party as it is the court of first instance and that the party has the exclusive right to determine who is their candidate.

“Finally, we call on the party faithful to celebrate their Christmas in a joyful mood.”

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the Federal High court Abuja ruled today, December 20, 2021 that Andy Uba was never a validly elected candidate of the APC for the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State.

The court ruled on the case brought about by aggrieved members of the APC in Anambra State over the supposed APC direct primary that was held in Anambra State for the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election.

The court declared that Moughalu, the plaintiff, was able to prove that there was no primary conducted in Anambra.

It held that APC did not conduct a primary election and that Andy Uba should stop parading himself as the APC gubernatorial candidate.

