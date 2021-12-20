75-year-old passenger from US dies at Lagos airport

A 75-year-old man, (name withheld) who arrived Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos aboard a flight operated by Delta Air from the US this morning has died at the airport.

The man was found dead shortly after the aircraft touched down and taxied to the avio bridge from where he was expected to disembark and move into the airport terminal.

The airport sources said the man had passed on before any help could reach him.

His remains were said to have been deposited in a hospital morgue for members of his family members to pick.

The cause of his death could not be ascertained by airport officials as no one was willing to comment.

