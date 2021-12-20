Electoral Bill: Reps to deliberate on Buhari’s position during plenary

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Monday said it will take a position on receipt of any communication from President Muhammadu Buhari on his decision over the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, gave the assurance during a media chat via WhatsApp voice note.

While responding to an inquiry on whether the president has formally transmitted his position on the Electoral Act Amendment bill or not, the House spokesman explained that the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is also not aware of any communication from the presidency.

He said: “People of Nigeria need to know that upon the expiration of the 30 days which took place yesterday, the House does not sit on Sunday neither does it sit on Monday. The House sits on Tuesday and it is tomorrow that the House will be able to meet over any form of communication from the presidency.

“At the last check, the Liaison Officer of Mr President to the National Assembly especially the House of Representatives said there is no confirmation of any form of communication to the House of Representatives.

“Usually communication from the Presidency is routed through the Liaison Officer and information from Mr Speaker as well today indicated that he’s not aware of any communication yet.

“Anything can happen between now and tomorrow.”

While speaking on the 2022 budget estimates, Hon. Kalu assured that the House Committee on Appropriations chaired by Hon. Muktar Betara will lay the report on the floor for further legislative action.

“The sitting is from 11 am tomorrow, for the laying of the report of the budget by the committee of appropriations.

“If there’s any communication on the Electoral Act, assent or withdrawal it will be discussed in the course of our sitting tomorrow.

“It is after this meeting that the House position will be communicated to Nigerians so for now there’s actually nothing to say that is sufficient,” he stated.

Section 58(4) provides that “where a bill is presented to the president for assent, he shall within thirty days thereof signify that he assents or that he withholds assent” while Section 58(5) states that “where the president withholds his assent and the bill is again passed by each House by two-thirds majority, the bill shall become law and the assent of the president shall not be required.”

