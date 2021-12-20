Electoral Bill: Reps to deliberate on Buhari’s position during plenary

• Speaker is not aware of any communication yet ― Kalu • As committee on appropriations ready to lay report on 2021 budget

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Monday said it will take a position on receipt of any communication from President Muhammadu Buhari on his decision over the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, gave the assurance during a media chat via WhatsApp voice note.

While responding to an inquiry on whether the president has formally transmitted his position on the Electoral Act Amendment bill or not, the House spokesman explained that the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is also not aware of any communication from the presidency.

He said: “People of Nigeria need to know that upon the expiration of the 30 days which took place yesterday, the House does not sit on Sunday neither does it sit on Monday. The House sits on Tuesday and it is tomorrow that the House will be able to meet over any form of communication from the presidency.

“At the last check, the Liaison Officer of Mr President to the National Assembly especially the House of Representatives said there is no confirmation of any form of communication to the House of Representatives.

“Usually communication from the Presidency is routed through the Liaison Officer and information from Mr Speaker as well today indicated that he’s not aware of any communication yet.

“Anything can happen between now and tomorrow.”

While speaking on the 2022 budget estimates, Hon. Kalu assured that the House Committee on Appropriations chaired by Hon. Muktar Betara will lay the report on the floor for further legislative action.

“The sitting is from 11 am tomorrow, for the laying of the report of the budget by the committee of appropriations.

“If there’s any communication on the Electoral Act, assent or withdrawal it will be discussed in the course of our sitting tomorrow.

“It is after this meeting that the House position will be communicated to Nigerians so for now there’s actually nothing to say that is sufficient,” he stated.

Section 58(4) provides that “where a bill is presented to the president for assent, he shall within thirty days thereof signify that he assents or that he withholds assent” while Section 58(5) states that “where the president withholds his assent and the bill is again passed by each House by two-thirds majority, the bill shall become law and the assent of the president shall not be required.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

You might also like
Latest News

Northern governors commend armed forces over onslaught against terrorists

Latest News

Ekiti 2022: 17 PDP aspirants meet for peace talks in Abuja

Latest News

Female soldier arrested after accepting marriage proposal at NYSC camp

Latest News

Osun Assembly passes N129.7bn budget for 2022 as Oyetola seeks extension of LG…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More