Andy Uba condemns attack on Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy

Senator Andy Uba, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the 2021 Anambra State governorship election, has condemned the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his convoy.

Tribune Online had reported that Ubah, who represents Anambra South Senatorial Zone at the Senate, under the platform of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), was attacked on Sunday evening while returning to Nnewi, his hometown from a function.

In a statement in Awka, on Monday, Sen. Andy Uba said the attack was uncalled for, describing the maiming and killings as acts alien to Igbo culture.

He called on the government to do the needful by bringing peace and sanity to the state.

He said, “I commiserate with my brother and friend, distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the families of his aides that lost their lives yesterday in Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka Local government Area of Anambra State.

The news came to me as a shock and I sincerely condemn the horrific attack.

“These attacks are uncalled for, and it is alien to Igbo culture to maim and kill humans.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and the families of the victims. I urge the government to do the needful in bringing total peaceful sanity to our dear Anambra State.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace and may God heal all those injured.”

