FG reiterates strategies to achieve sustainable development in Niger Delta region

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr Olufunso Adebiyi, has restated the Federal Government’s resolve to re-focus on strategies towards achieving sustainable development in the Niger Delta Region.

Engr Adebiyi stated this at the Pre-Council activities of the 5th National Council on Niger Delta (NCND) with the theme: “Harnessing 21st Century Development Initiatives and Strategies for Greater Development Impacts in the Niger Delta region” held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the 5th Council will help consolidate the gains of the previous four editions of the stakeholder interaction, “by deepening the discussion on how best to fast-track development in the region.” He noted that “this we can do by charting a responsive roadmap with measurable results and outcomes for the Niger Delta region.”

He stated: “The Ministry and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are currently working to harmonise all the developmental plans in the Niger Delta Region into a single Regional Development Strategy.”

He explained that the plan will help galvanise the intended rapid development in the region and “enhance operationalisation of Strategic Implementation Work Plan (SIWP) tool, which is another dynamic effort of the Federal Government to drive development in the region.”

Engr Adebiyi revealed that the event is a platform for bringing all development partners to the same table “to discuss developmental policies, strategies, initiatives and programmes for rapid socio-economic development of the region.”

He further stated that the SIWP tool will foster the culture of joint work plan among critical stakeholders with the view to improve the enforcement of accountable mechanisms and processes concerning monitoring and evaluation of projects, “to get rid of wastages that come by operating in different silos.”

The Permanent Secretary explained that the core responsibilities of the council are to articulate policies and development objectives of the people of the region and ensure that the objectives form the basis for the development agenda and intervention programmes by stakeholders.

He, therefore, solicited the support of all stakeholders for a robust deliberation “that will contribute to a stable, peaceful and developed region.”





While acknowledging the importance of the National Council on Niger Delta Affairs as the highest advisory body to the Federal Government on the Niger Delta region, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by the deputy governor, Mr Moses Frank Ekpo (MFR), stated that “development initiatives have to do with laying out plans to ensure that data-driven evidence and analysis are used effectively in policy and practice to end poverty, reduce inequality and increase resilience.”

Udom Emmanuel pointed out that the lack of such initiatives “creates gaps in the effective development of human capacity and the physical needs of man, giving rise to poverty, crime and underdevelopment of the human environment.”

He noted that the Niger Delta region should aim at the fullest harvest from its crude oil wealth for the greater benefit of Niger Deltans, since the region is endowed with crude petroleum, with current statistics indicating that oil and gas contribute about 75 per cent of foreign exchange of the nation’s total earnings.

He suggested that consideration should be given to critical issues such as the proposed Water Resources Bill, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the Forensic Audit Report, Harmonization plans and the inauguration of a board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), “among other burning issues to achieve the ultimate impact of enhancing lives in the region.”

While thanking the Ministry for choosing Akwa Ibom State as the location for the 5th National Councils, he expressed confidence that the meeting would produce a bountiful harvest that would affect the region positively.

