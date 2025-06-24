Android or iPhone: 7 reasons you should pick Android over iOS

The debate between Androids and iPhones is a topic that is yet to be over anytime soon.

While both brands have their strengths, many people often overlook the practical benefits of choosing an Android device over an iPhone. Whether it’s the price, the variety, or the flexibility, Android offers everyday users more freedom and value than the iPhone.

If you’re thinking of getting a new phone, here are some reasons Android might be the better fit for you instead of an iPhone.

1. Affordability

Androids offer a more affordable option than iPhones. A new iPhone is usually priced higher than an Android with similar specs.

The exclusiveness of Apple does not allow it to make devices in every range however, Android devices come with different configurations, designs, and specifications from different manufacturers.

This means you can always find an Android device that suits your budget and has everything you need without breaking the bank.

2. Variety of choices

You should go for an Android instead of an iPhone because it offers a much wider selection of devices.

Androids come in all shapes, sizes, and colours, and range from budget-friendly phones to high-end flagship models.

With all types of feature configurations, you’ll be able to find an Android device that serves your needs and fits your taste.

3. Universal Charger

Another reason you should go for an Android device instead of an iPhone is because of its universal charger.

The Android USB-C charger is becoming universal because almost every device, including Apple’s Mac and some iPads, supports its use.

In terms of charging speed, it is faster when compared with the iPhone’s lightning cable.

It also saves you the stress of moving around with multiple cables, as it has high compatibility.

4. Serviceability

It is an undeniable fact that the cost of servicing a damaged iPhone is on the high side. But on the other hand, Androids are easier and less expensive to service.

Besides, you can still find Android phones that use a removable battery. And even if the Android device does not have a removable battery, its specifications and configuration allow for easy replacement.

5. Greater access to apps

Another advantage Android has over the iPhone is the availability of a more extensive selection of apps and games. Many of the offerings in the Play Store are not available in the App Store.

Android also offers flexibility as users can easily install apps from any source, including third-party app stores.

6. More Storage Options

Looking for a device with more storage options, then you should go for an Android instead of an iPhone.

Unlike iPhones, all Android devices come with expandable storage, thus allowing you to use a Micro SD card to save important files without taking up your phone storage.

7. Customization options

Android devices also allow for customization in ways that iPhones lack.

Users have the ability to install different home screen launchers that completely overhaul the look and feel of the user interface. Widgets and more built-in options allow for a truly personalized experience.

Other reasons include greater freedom/control, better file management, more features, and functionality.

At the end of the day, picking the right device is about what works best for your lifestyle and budget.