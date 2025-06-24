One killed, three injured as Police foil robbery attack in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command on Monday foiled the robbery attack attempt in the Zone E Extension area of Apo Resettlement, Abuja.

One person was killed while three injured during the resulting gunfire exchange between the police and armed robbers.

The robbery attack in Abuja occurred at about 10:30pm, while police got the hint following a distress call received from a commercial motorcycle rider in Apo Resettlement, reporting heavy gunfire in the area.

During the operation, the police said three persons were rescued with varying degrees of injuries inflicted by the attackers.

A light green Toyota Corolla with registration number GWA 620 AU, belonging to one of the victims, was recovered at the scene.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police Ajao Adewale was quoted as saying: “the Divisional Police Officer of Apo Division, CSP Uchenna Igwebuike, immediately mobilized his Ambush and Surveillance Teams to the scene.

“The attackers engaged the police team in a fierce gun battle. In a swift tactical response, a reinforcement team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Isyaku Sharu, arrived at the scene. The operatives responded with superior firepower, forcing the assailants to flee into the surrounding hills.

“A joint manhunt operation involving Police operatives and local vigilantes is currently ongoing to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“All injured persons were immediately evacuated to Sahad Hospital, Apo Resettlement, for emergency medical care.

“Sadly, one of the victims later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. His remains have been deposited in the hospital morgue.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao S. Adewale, extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and assures residents that the Command remains fully committed to protecting lives and property across the Territory.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE