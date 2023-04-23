It was an exciting moment during the week when 17-year-old Thompson Okoro emerged the new Mr Teenage Nigeria, just as 18-year-old Andrea Duru, who represented Imo State, became the new ‘Miss Ideal Teen.’

Held at the Time Oak Hotel, Lekki, Lagos State, dignitaries including celebrities who graced the event urged the winners to keep the flag flying and remain ambassadors to teenagers across the country.

In the competition where they defeated 12 others to emerge, the two winners described their victory as the will of God.

Andrea Duru is a student of Caleb University in Lagos while Thompson is seeking admission into Godfrey Okoye University in Enugu.

Amongst other prizes, the new Mr Teenage Nigeria and Miss Ideal teen signed a year modeling contract, a year representation by House of Twitch and cover of Nineteen Magazine.

