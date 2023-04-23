Leading multimedia executive, Idris Bello, has commended the efforts of Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele for their nominations at the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Idris lauds the trio for the creative investments, as it is an indication of more successes to come.

He added that ‘the nominations, to a greater extent, further places Nollywood in a better position in global ratings. Notably, the nominated movies being original contents from our sociocultural realities imply that Nollywood continues to impact creatives in ways that project strengths of filmmakers.”

Adebayo’s Ageshinkole (King of Thieves) bagged eight nominations, while Toyin Abraham’s Ijakumo got three nominations and Akindele’s Battle On Buka Street had 10 nominations.

He enjoined existing and aspiring filmmakers in Nigeria to exercise more level of research and commitment in their productions, adding that it is the only proper way to grow and excel in the industry.

