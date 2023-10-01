About 400 indigenes and non-indigenes who are widows residing in Anambra have appealed to the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to assist them with funds to start up business for themselves.

They said the assistance would help keep their bodies and souls together instead of going the other way around to seek funds for family upkeep.

“We don’t want to mess around, the governor should assist us with any token, we will appreciate it so much.”

The appeal was made by Mrs. Eucharia Nzewe, who spoke on behalf of the widows during the official Inauguration of State/Zonal/Council Area Executive Working Team of Royal Ambassadors Charity Home, a non-governmental and non-profit organisation, Anambra State Chapter on Saturday in Awka.

Nzewe, who is also the state coordinator for the NGO, explained that over 80 percent of widows in Anambra are in serious financial crisis due to the inhuman treatment they received from the hands of their respective late husband’s family members.

“We want to be part of Soludo’s vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous state in Nigeria.

“We would continue to support the governor in prayers to enable him to actualize all his administrative plans for the state. So, we are begging him (the governor) to help us, no matter how small the money may be, we will appreciate it. We don’t want to disrespect our late husbands by moving around with men for financial assistance. We need just little money for self-reliance,” Nzewe stressed.

She commended the Royal Ambassadors Charity Home, for remembering them in time like this, assuring that the newly Inaugurated executive under her watch, will mobilize more members for the NGO across the 21 local government areas of the state.

While performing the inauguration, the Executive Director of Royal Ambassadors Charity Home, Amb. Jonathan David Okwudiri, said the NGO has empowered no fewer than 2,000 widows, orphans, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), destitute children in 27 states across Nigeria.

Jonathan, who said that the NGO was also out to assist the poor and persons with special needs, said the organization under his watch had made tremendous impact in the lives of Nigerians through its members’ efforts as well as philanthropists and public-spirited donors.

According to him: “I caught the vision and established this organisation 12 years ago; and I envisioned not only helping widows, orphans, PWD, destitute children, the poor and persons with special needs but building homes that will shelter them.”

He said that the NGO had expanded its feasible reach to all regions of Nigeria and 34 countries of the World where Royal Ambassadors Charity Home members’ presence are currently making impact with voluntary humanitarian services and direct assistance.

“It is important we look at how far we have come and think about how farther we can go. We have come a long way but the road ahead is still far,” he said.

The executive director said the management of the organisation had discovered that in Nigeria, widows are neglected, victimised, intimidated and humiliated just because they lost their husbands to the hands of the invisible dreaded “Mr Death.”

“Our culture and society are not favourable to them at all, the worst of it all is that when any widow does not have a male child, the relatives of her late husband will be giving her trouble by trying to possess what their late brother acquired before his death.

“In view of this development, a team of advocates and human rights activists in this organisation have commenced advocating for the widows’ fundamental rights, protection and welfare in the National Assembly as well as in our neighborhoods.

“We are very much aware there is no specific law in Nigeria that protects the widow’s rights unlike the PWD’S and children that have laws passed as a bill on their behalf for their protection in Nigeria,”

“We are also appealing to the Government of Anambra State, Local Government Authorities, other NGO’s, Individuals and group of persons to kindly assist, help, support, donate, partner and sponsor Royal Ambassadors Charity Home to fulfill her aims and objectives to the society in the state.

“I reaffirm the commitment of my administration to prompt and regular empowerment scheme programs, skill acquisition trainings and free medical healthcare services to the people of the state based on the resources made available to us per time as our focus will be on the orphans, widows, persons with disabilities, unemployed youths and needy in the society.

For the newly inaugurated executives, Jonathan directed them to join in the onerous task of serving God and humanity in Anambra State by being a blessing to the society along the path that guarantees superior outcomes.

“I made it clear that it would no longer be business as usual and all hands must be on deck to ensure that people benefit from this organisation,” he concluded.

