Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Sunday called on all Nigerians to unite with the country’s leadership in the task of rebuilding the country towards peace, progress, and development.

Akeredolu who said despite all the socio-economic and political challenges bedeviling the country, are surmountable, said Nigerians can still achieve the Nigeria of their dreams.

Akeredolu who stated this during the 63rd Independence Anniversary Thanksgiving service, in Akure, Ondo state capital, said with a competent leader like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the support of Nigerians, the ship of the nation would be steered out of its current state of difficulties.

Akeredolu who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, said the country will continue to strive to retain its position amongst the comity of nations.

He reiterated absolute confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership and assured Nigerians of the country’s progress under Tinubu’s administration.

Akeredolu assured that under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, and with the proactive participation of the Nigerian people, the nation will overcome its challenges and emerge as a beacon of hope and prosperity.

The Governor called on every citizen to contribute to the nation’s development while fostering peace, unity, and progress in all endeavors.

The Ondo state governor appealed to all Nigerians, regardless of tribal affiliations, to unite in the task of rebuilding Nigeria. He affirmed that it is through these collective efforts that the nation can realise its maximum potential.

He said “After 63 years of existence as a country, we have, no doubt, come of age. We will continue to strive to retain our position amongst the comity of democratic countries.

“Although we are facing myriad problems at the moment, I assure you that they are not insurmountable. The truth is that frantic efforts are being made to solve all these problems and bring succour to our people.

“It gladdens my heart that the present administration is not leaving any stone unturned in making sure that we survive this trying time. I enjoin our people to exercise patience and also double our efforts in moving Nigeria forward”

The governor said now is the time for Nigerians to demonstrate their dedication to national development and nation-building, describing the nation’s diversity as a strength, which the country must purposefully leverage this diversity for growth and development.

Akeredolu expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome the current socio-economic difficulties to emerge more prosperous and stronger.

He pointed out that the challenges stemming from the removal of the fuel subsidy should not erode the nation’s collective trust. Instead, he said these obstacles should reinforce the people’s belief in Nigeria’s promising future.

“Despite today’s challenges, our hope and trust must remain unshaken. Our journey towards a prosperous and secure future has just begun. We must continually interrogate every issue that hinders the development and greatness of our beloved nation.

“We will persist in our efforts to foster true federalism. We must be dedicated to addressing the root causes of our national issues. The welfare of our people should accelerate our resolve for development.” he said.

The officiating minister, Rev. Canon Oluwasina Ajayi of the Capel of Grace, urged Nigerians to shun tribalism, embrace love and always pray for the country and its leaders, despite challenges confronting the country

Ajayi who noted that the continued existence of the country is a sign of divine intervention appealed to Nigerian leaders to discharge their responsibilities to the people, saying Nigerians are passing through hardship.

He said “There is little or no need for celebration with the present condition in the country. People are lamenting Nigeria which is the giant of Africa is suffering. Nigeria produces graduates with no jobs while we are battling with insecurity and corruption.

“How did we get to this situation we have found ourselves? Something is wrong somewhere. God can still correct the situation in our country. We must change our mentality, change our reasoning and things will change for the better in this country.

“President and governors cannot do it alone, they need our support and with people’s support and prayers, God will turn around every bad situation in this country.

“Let us shun tribalism, let us embrace love. Let us love ourselves. This nation will be a better place. Let us be patriotic. It is time for us to think deeply by changing our mindset. Let us be prayerful and hope for a new Nigeria. It is our responsibility to pray for our country and leaders.”

