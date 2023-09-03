A builder identified as Chizoba Aniefuna and his two sons have lost their lives following the collapse of a three-story building with a penthouse at Egbu Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State.

Also trapped in the building, which was still under construction, was a relative of the builder, who eyewitnesses said was later rescued and rushed to St. Felix Hospital, Nnewi.

When officials of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, and the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Engr. Chris Obiora arrived at the scene, manual labourers were seen on a rescue mission as the excavator brought to rescue the victims broke down at the site.

Addressing journalists after the dead bodies were brought out of the debris, the Anambra State Chairman of COREN, Engr. Victor Meju explained that poor foundation, poor concrete mixture, poor quality of materials, poor wearing capacity, nonconformity to standard, and non-approval from relevant regulatory authorities led to the avoidable tragedy.

He announced the seal-off of the collapse site, adding that the owner of the building, Mr. Chukwunafu Anamanjo, will be invited for questioning to aid the investigation.

Contributing, the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Engr. Obiora, called on people to always make use of certified Engineers and other relevant personnel in the building sector, adding that monitoring teams are also important in ensuring that all stick to the standard.

The Sectoral Head of COREN in charge of Nnewi and environs, Engr. Arinze Okwuosa said his team observed a lot of foul play in the course of carrying out their job, calling for government intervention to forestall future occurrences.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate





Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…