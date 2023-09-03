Operatives of the Bauchi State Police have burst into suspected kidnappers’ enclaves and neutralised scores of them, with several others injured during a gun duel in Burra Forest, Ningi local government area of the State.

According to a press statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, on 02/9/2023 at about 1500 hrs, Police operatives in line with Operation Restore Peace (ORP), comprising Police, military, and other quasi-security outfits, particularly local hunters on a routine patrol, stormed into the kidnappers’ den located on top of the mountain situated at Shande village area of Kurmi, a village at the outskirts of Burra.

On sighting the team of combined operatives, the kidnappers started firing at the operatives; however, in response, the operatives repelled the kidnappers with superior firepower, which lasted for about 2 hours.

As a result, 16 kidnapped victims were rescued, out of which 5 were variously injured while the remaining 11 were rescued unhurt.

The injured victims rescued are Alh. Shuaibu of Kurmi village, Burra; Alh. Bammi of Kongoro village, Burra; Mai Unguwa Shende village, Burra; Dantsoho Mai Shayi of Kurmi village, Burra; and Abubakar of Matigwai village, Sumaila LGA, Kano State.

They were evacuated to Burra General Hospital for immediate medical treatment, while the remaining 11 victims were rescued unhurt, namely: Zahariya Ibrahim, aged 17, of Dana Village, Burra; Walida Idi, aged 16, of Sabon Gida Mazai village, Burra; and Maryam Shehu, aged 25, of Sabon Gida Mazai village, Burra.

Also rescued unhurt are Abubakar Adamu, aged 15 of Ruwan Dinya village Burra; Muntari Badamasi, aged 40 of Shaka Leme village Burra; Ibrahim Abdullahi, aged 15 of Ruwan Dinya village Burra; and Sani Abdullahi, aged 10 of Ruwan Dinya village Burra.

The rest are Ibrahim Rabiu, aged 30, of Shaka Leme village Burra; Saleh Umaru, aged 35, of Matigwai village Sumaila LGA, Kano State; Isah Alh. Tashi, age 20, of Kere Village Burra; and Tasi’u Abdullahi, age 30, of Shaka Leme Village Burra.

Similarly, the successful operation led to the neutralisation of so many kidnappers and bandits as a result of the exchange of heavy gunfire, while efforts are being intensified to arrest and prosecute the fleeing suspects with possible bullet wounds unfailingly.

An investigation is still ongoing. The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, urged members of the public to immediately report any suspicious person(s) and/or with a suspected bullet wound visiting any medical care centres to the nearest Police station or call the police emergency or toll-free numbers at 08151849417.

