A popular Akwa Ibom Cleric and the founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle John Okoriko, has described as farce negative predictions about the last quarter of the year, popularly referred to as the Ember Months, saying that no evil will come on the state or Nigeria in general.

Okoriko said his decision to assure Nigerians of safety came on the heels of the fact that some fake pastors have started threatening their members that the last quarter of the year, beginning from September to December, will experience more satanic operations on the people.

“There are fake prophecies by churches in the state and Nigeria that have started telling their members that the last quarter of the year will be inundated with calamities such as deaths, accidents, untimely deaths, and other forms of evil.

“Some churches in Akwa Ibom have commenced fastings and other prayer programmes, asking God to counter the impending doom for the people in the last quarter of the year”. He stated.

Okoriko, who was speaking in Uyo on Sunday during the monthly Interactive Service with the media on the theme “How Men Invented Unclean Spirits”, debunked all insinuations by fake pastors and prophets, adding that no calamity shall befall Nigerians in the months ahead.

Okoriko, who was answering questions from online callers as well, explained that men invented evil spirits from their negative thoughts and that such imagination occupied their minds and resulted in evil actions.

He said it was wrong for churches to threaten members by giving them the impression that evil spirits are hanging around in the remaining part of the year to cause havoc among the people.

Okoriko, who is the author of a book titled “Every Satan Has A Human Face,” disclosed that God never created any evil spirit to torment the heart of man through thoughts, which in turn destroy man.

“If we think negatively, it will manifest in our actions. This includes thoughts of crime. Every crime is conceived first in the mind before it is executed.

“Churches bring these negative thoughts to create fear among their members. If you don’t have good thoughts, you won’t avoid life, and you can’t succeed.

“Ember months are good, contrary to the opinion of people that it is the month of evil. This perception caused many Christians to enter into an unnecessary spiritual war that does not exist. It is common among Africans. The so-called ’ember ‘ months calamities are not for us but for ignorant Africans.





Okoriko said the above beliefs have permeated into the fabric of Nigerian society to the extent that many believe that even some days are bad and describe them as human inventions.

He said the only evil that torments a man is the one he creates from the thoughts of his heart, adding that such a mindset defiles a man and not evil spirits, as claimed by ignorant pastors.

“Every negative belief about ‘Ember’ months is an invention of man, as many people have devised many inventions outside the word of God in Christianity

“Don’t allow anybody to make any obnoxious decree upon your head for September to December; rely on your actions and ensure they glorify God or may also bring you down depending on the nature of your actions,” he warned.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…