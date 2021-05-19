Anambra 2021: Group drums support for Soludo, donates N2m for form

A Youth based social-political organization, the Youth Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS), on Tuesday, donated the sum of two million Naira to Professor Charles Soludo, to assist him to obtain his governorship interest form ahead of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Primaries.

Prof. Soludo, former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is contesting the upcoming governorship election in Anambra state, slated for November 6th, 2021 by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC under the political platform of the APGA.

Speaking to Journalists alongside executive members of the group, shortly after the presentation of the two million Naira cheque to Prof Soludo at his Isuofia country home, in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, the National Coordinator of the group, Dr Obinna Nelson Omenugha, said the donation was to assist the aspirant to purchase his expression of Interest form for the APGA Primaries.

He said the donation was in line with the underlying stakeholding philosophy of YESS, wherein members seek ways of improving the political system rather than depleting it.

“We are a social-political organisation with a common agenda of emulating the leadership and charitable character of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and Charles Soludo.

“We task ourselves to raise this money because, we have the belief that Soludo will win the governorship election and he would carry everyone including the Youths and especially, the media along in his administration,” Omenugha disclosed.

He appealed to APGA delegates to vote Soludo during its June 23, 2021 Primaries, if the party must retain the state beyond March 17th, 2022.

Soludo, in his brief remarks, after receiving the cheque, assured that such gestures would be rewarded at the appropriate time.

He pointed out that, if elected as the next governor of Anambra state, he would run an all-inclusive administration, whereby youths would be appointed to hold various and very critical offices in the state.

He described YESS as a rebirth of a political process in Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Group drums support for Soludo, donates 2 million for form ; Group drums support for Soludo, donates 2 million for form ; Group drums support for Soludo, donates 2 million for form ; Group drums support for Soludo, donates 2 million for form.