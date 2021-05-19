One burnt to death, others injured in Ekiti road accident

One person was, on Wednesday, burnt to death, while two others sustained life-threatening injuries in a ghastly accident that occurred along the old Ado-Iyin road, in Ekiti State.

The accident according to eyewitnesses happened in Iyin-Ekiti, about a few kilometres to Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital and involved two vehicles.

It was gathered that the crash was caused when a Toyota Previa vehicle had a head-on collision with a white Toyota bus which caught fire in the process.

It was also learnt that the Toyota Previa was heading towards Ado-Ekiti, while the bus was said to be moving towards Iyin-Ekiti.

He said two occupants of the bus were burnt to death while two occupants of the Toyota Previa survived the accident with varying degrees of injury, adding that they were receiving treatment at the hospital.

The source said: “Two buses collided with each other and immediately caught fire. Two persons were burnt to death beyond recognition, while two others escaped death.

It was gathered that the accident caused total blockage of the road at the scene of the crash, forcing the motorist to divert to an alternative route.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the accident but said one person died.

Abutu said: “Only one person died. The woman got trapped inside the vehicle after the collision and the sympathisers couldn’t remove him in time.

“When the vehicle went on flame, the people were helpless and the woman got burnt to death in the process.

“However, the second person who got wounded in the same car is presently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“We appeal to road users to be mindful of their speed while driving on road. They should keep to all rules guiding driving to avert carnage and untimely death of people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.Two burnt to death, others injured in Ekiti road accident

Two burnt to death, others injured in Ekiti road accident