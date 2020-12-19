Am I still a virgin?

My boyfriend and I were petting a few weeks ago when he ejaculated on the inner parts of my thighs. Even though he did not penetrate me, I am worried that since he ejaculated on me, I am no longer pure. Please advise.

Monica (by SMS)

Virginity depends on the sanctity of the hymen that covers the entrance of your vagina. Since according to you your boyfriend did not penetrate you, it is assumed that your hymen is intact and as such, you are still a virgin.

